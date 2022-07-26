UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. UDR also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.09-$2.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.44.

UDR Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 466,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 403,127 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 578,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 309,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,924,000 after acquiring an additional 195,571 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

