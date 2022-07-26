UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. UDR also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.09-$2.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 466,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 403,127 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 578,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 309,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,924,000 after acquiring an additional 195,571 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

