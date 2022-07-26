Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RARE stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,595. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.34. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $104.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,729.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RARE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.83.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Earnings History for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

