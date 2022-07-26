Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RARE stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,595. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.34. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $104.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,729.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.83.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.