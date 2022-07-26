Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading 25.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $235,842.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

