Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target Cut to €42.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UMICY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Umicore from €36.00 ($36.73) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Umicore from €32.00 ($32.65) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umicore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UMICY stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. 190,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Umicore has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.