Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.61.

UNS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 target price on Uni-Select and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Insider Activity at Uni-Select

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$257,600. In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50. Also, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$257,600.

Uni-Select Trading Down 3.6 %

TSE UNS traded down C$1.30 on Tuesday, hitting C$34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,555. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$13.70 and a 52-week high of C$36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.83.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$518.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.38 million. Research analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select

(Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.