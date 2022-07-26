Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Set at C$37.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$37.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNS. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.61.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:UNS traded down C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.01. 62,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$13.70 and a 52-week high of C$36.00.

Insider Transactions at Uni-Select

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$518.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus purchased 9,200 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at C$257,600. In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. Also, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at C$257,600.

About Uni-Select

(Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.