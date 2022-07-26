Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.00

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.00 and last traded at C$35.75, with a volume of 8924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.18.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$518.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.9600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus purchased 9,200 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at C$257,600. Also, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

