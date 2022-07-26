UniLend (UFT) Market Cap Tops $6.19 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UniLend has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $828,311.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

