UniLend (UFT) Trading 5% Lower This Week

UniLend (UFT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $687,643.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000955 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,208.07 or 0.99976264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003661 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00127037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.