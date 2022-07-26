Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $261.00 at Cowen

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen to $261.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $217.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.13. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

