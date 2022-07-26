Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Holdings Raised by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Unisys worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Unisys by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Unisys by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Unisys by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UIS shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Unisys Price Performance

Shares of Unisys stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,956. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 17.48%.

Unisys Company Profile



Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

Further Reading

