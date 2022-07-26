United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 754,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 9,360,988 shares.The stock last traded at $6.54 and had previously closed at $6.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.14.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.2866 dividend. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 38,361 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

