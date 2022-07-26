United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Isthmus Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.2% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.47. The company had a trading volume of 76,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

