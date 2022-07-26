United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,890 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of United Parcel Service worth $250,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Allan LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $187.91 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.14.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

