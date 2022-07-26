UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Leuthold Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.5 %

UNH opened at $529.47 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.51. The company has a market cap of $496.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

