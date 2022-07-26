Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Lowered to $140.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.38.
Universal Display Stock Down 0.9 %
OLED opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $98.71 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 713.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Display (OLED)
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.