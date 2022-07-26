UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Price Target Cut to €40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €41.00 ($41.84) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UPMMY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Danske cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.