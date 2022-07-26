Urus (URUS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Urus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

