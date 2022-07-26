Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Decreased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.1% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $63,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,987,000. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,867,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $148.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.