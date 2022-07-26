Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,171,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.71. 37,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,949. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

