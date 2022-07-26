Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 84,322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VEA opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70.

