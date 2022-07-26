Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $60,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,572,000 after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $194.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $266.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.20.

