Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Raised by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOT opened at $185.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.31 and a 200-day moving average of $202.85.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.