Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,601 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $35,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,626,000 after acquiring an additional 135,484 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.62. 53,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,009,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.