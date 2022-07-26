Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,919 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after acquiring an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,677,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.34. 559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,457. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.61.

