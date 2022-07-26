Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,127,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $198.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.55 and its 200 day moving average is $211.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

