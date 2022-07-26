Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VTV stock opened at $135.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.02.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

