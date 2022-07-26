Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1,260.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV opened at $135.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.02.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.