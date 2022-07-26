Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.41

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 12897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,068,000 after purchasing an additional 987,362 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after buying an additional 1,184,082 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after buying an additional 360,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Varonis Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,154,000 after buying an additional 67,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,127,000 after buying an additional 48,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

