VeChain (VET) Market Cap Reaches $1.67 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $78.42 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

