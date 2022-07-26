Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.83.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,835. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

