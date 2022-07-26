Velas Tops 1-Day Volume of $733,185.00 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $92.02 million and approximately $733,185.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002361 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000445 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000224 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,330,607,011 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

