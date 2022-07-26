Verasity Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $51.68 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000840 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000791 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00089564 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.