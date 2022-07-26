Verso (VSO) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verso (VSO) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Verso has a market cap of $449,037.72 and approximately $27,282.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017345 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Verso Coin Profile
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.