Verso (VSO) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verso (VSO) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Verso has a market cap of $449,037.72 and approximately $27,282.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

