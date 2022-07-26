Viacoin (VIA) One Day Volume Tops $2,650.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 305.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $2,650.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00253671 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000865 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

