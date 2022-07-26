VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 137,944 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,362,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,348,000 after buying an additional 155,738 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.