Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $31.02. Approximately 3,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,503,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

