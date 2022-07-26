Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 623,017 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,742,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Cisco Systems worth $383,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $183.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

