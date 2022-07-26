Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $401,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $176.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.39. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

