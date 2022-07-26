Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,833,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Camden Property Trust worth $304,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.21. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Truist Financial cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.