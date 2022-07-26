Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,790 shares during the period. Leidos makes up approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.93% of Leidos worth $431,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after buying an additional 741,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,404,000 after buying an additional 211,254 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Leidos by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,468,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,733,000 after buying an additional 189,396 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Leidos by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.39. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

