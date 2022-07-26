Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 302,080 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.15% of Everest Re Group worth $317,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

RE opened at $273.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.26. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $240.48 and a 52-week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RE. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

