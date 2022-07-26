Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,886 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Valero Energy worth $591,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

