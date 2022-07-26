Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870,967 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 189,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.20% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $268,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,622,000 after acquiring an additional 118,165 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PB. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

