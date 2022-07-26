Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 441,712 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 441,712 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $253,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,844,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,083,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 291,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.51. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

