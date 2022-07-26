Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 22,836 shares.The stock last traded at $9.01 and had previously closed at $9.29.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $499.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 45.66% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 55,645 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.