Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stake Raised by Once Capital Management LLC

Once Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 243.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,200 shares during the quarter. Virgin Galactic comprises 3.9% of Once Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Once Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $231,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of SPCE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 75,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,795. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

