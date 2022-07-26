Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 322.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,030 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 114,976 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

VSTO stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

