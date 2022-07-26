Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Up to $4.53

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.76. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 5,504 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $392.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,943,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 113,145 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 198,720 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 128,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

