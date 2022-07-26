Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 165.08 ($1.99).
Shares of LON VOD traded down GBX 4.13 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 124.89 ($1.50). 91,224,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,106,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2,081.50. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
